Brock Lesnar makes surprise appearance on SmackDown and attacks former WWE Champion

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 28, 2023 07:29 AM IST
Brock Lesnar showed up on SmackDown this week
Brock Lesnar showed up on RAW earlier this week

Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown and laid waste to his former rival Bobby Lashley.

The Beast Incarnate attacked The All Mighty in the main event of RAW XXX this past Monday night during the latter's United States Championship match against Austin Theory.

During the blue brand this week, Theory showed up and cut a promo about competing in the Royal Rumble match. He started by mocking John Cena's "The Champ is Here" catchphrase.

He then said he would emerge victorious in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match.

"I've been competing in Royal Rumble matches before you hit puberty!" Tell him, @mikethemiz! #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/geti6iKSHr

The current NXT Tag Team Champions, The New Day, then came out and poked fun at Austin Theory for his declaration. They were then interrupted by The Miz, who informed Theory that he's been competing in Royal Rumble matches before the latter hit puberty.

The two heels ended up attacking The New Day until Bobby Lashley came out.

HERE COMES THE PAIN! ⚡And just like that, @BrockLesnar has changed the entire landscape of the #RoyalRumble.   #SmackDown #WWE https://t.co/xE4TjtPqTr

He hit Austin Theory with a spear in the ring and attacked everyone else in the ring. Lashley proceeded to send a message to Brock Lesnar, but the latter entered the ring through the crowd and hit him with an F5.

Brock Lesnar then declared for the Royal Rumble match.

Which superstar are you rooting for in the Rumble? Sound off in the comments below!

Edited by Angana Roy
