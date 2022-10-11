Brock Lesnar makes surprise return on RAW; takes out 2-time WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and confronted Bobby Lashley.

The All Mighty was set to defend his United States Championship against Seth Rollins on the show. Before the bout, he cut a promo in the ring, stating that he was a fighting champion.

The Beast Incarnate then came out and circled the ring before getting into a face-to-face confrontation with Bobby Lashley. He greeted the latter before hitting him with multiple F5s. Lesnar then locked Lashley in the Kimura Lock.

Although it looked like Brock Lesnar was going to challenge for the United States Championship, that's no longer the case, as Bobby Lashley lost the title to Seth Rollins on the show after taking two stomps. The All Mighty challenged The Beast to appear on RAW next week during a backstage segment.

The next premium live event is WWE Crown Jewel, and it's set to take place on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. There's a high chance the two stars could collide at the event. They went one-on-one for the first time at the Royal Rumble earlier this year for the WWE Championship.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar's return? Sound off in the comments below!

