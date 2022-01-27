Details on Brock Lesnar possibly moving to SmackDown before WrestleMania 38

It looks like WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is on his way to SmackDown, on the road to WrestleMania 38.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Bobby Lashley at the 2022 Royal Rumble event, with the WWE title on the line. He is also scheduled to appear on a bunch of RAW shows in February.

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc has noted an interesting bit regarding The Beast Incarnate's WWE appearance schedule. Lesnar is scheduled to appear on the upcoming edition of RAW, immediately following his WWE title outing against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble.

The February 14, 2022 episode of RAW is set to emanate from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lesnar is booked for that show as well. This particular edition of RAW will be the go-home show for WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The event will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for the first time in history.

Lesnar will make an appearance on the RAW after the Elimination Chamber on February 21, 2022. As of now, this is the last episode of RAW that Lesnar is scheduled to appear on.

Lesnar will appear on multiple episodes of SmackDown, heading into WrestleMania 38. This includes February 25, 2022 (Giant Center in Hershey, PA) and March 11, 2022 (Birmingham, Alabama) shows.

Will Brock Lesnar get dethroned at Elimination Chamber?

If the aforementioned schedule is any indication, Brock Lesnar's run as WWE Champion is possibly nearing its end. He is scheduled for RAW following Royal Rumble, which has led to speculation that he might leave the pay-per-view with the WWE title on his shoulder.

Shortly after the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia, Lesnar is set to appear on several episodes of SmackDown. This could indicate that Lesnar will lose the WWE title in Jeddah and move on to the blue brand.

There's only one formidable opponent for Lesnar over on SmackDown at present. His feud with Roman Reigns seems far from over, and it looks like these two megastars will collide once again at WrestleMania this year.

