"I look at Vince as a father figure" - Brock Lesnar opens up about close he is to the WWE Chairman

Brock Lesnar views Vince McMahon as a father figure. It makes sense, considering Lesnar's history with WWE.

Brock is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time. Since his return to the promotion in 2012, The Beast Incarnate has held the Universal Championship three times for a combined total of 686 days. He's utilized mostly as a special attraction and generates hype and intrigue wherever he's involved.

Lesnar was a guest on today's episode of Pat McAfee Live to discuss all things WWE. When asked if dealing with Vince McMahon and Dana White is similar, Lesnar said he really couldn't compare the two:

"I don't know. I really can't compare the two guys," Brock Lesnar began. "They're just so -- I mean, honestly, my relationship with Vince is so different than it is with Dana over the years. Vince and I have had a love-hate relationship for the last 20 years, but it's been good. We got a lot of water under the bridge. I have a lot of respect for both men." (02:15:17)

Lesnar went on to say that he views Vince as a father figure and was able to learn from him:

"I met Vince when I was younger. I look at Vince more as a father figure, actually because I've learned a lot of things from him. And I was able to carry those things over and handle business with Dana. So I mean, Vince is a self-made person. So is Dana, took the company and made it public." (02:15:46)

Will Brock Lesnar win the WWE Championship again inside the Elimination Chamber?

Brock Lesnar will step into the Chamber this Saturday at WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event. The Beast Incarnate looks to reclaim the WWE Championship he lost to Bobby Lashley a couple of weeks ago at the Royal Rumble.

If Lesnar manages to leave the Chamber with the WWE Championship, he will head to WrestleMania to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title vs. title match.

Will WWE attempt to unify the championships at WrestleMania 38? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Lesnar's comments? Can you see where he's coming from in viewing Vince McMahon as a father figure? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit The Pat McAfee Show with a link back to this article for the transcription.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

