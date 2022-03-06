Get off your lazy a** and go do something with yourself - Brock Lesnar defends previous comments about younger talents

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar recently defended his previous comments about wrestlers having to get themselves over.

The Beast Incarnate ruffled some feathers with his comments on young wrestlers in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Brock stated his belief that new stars need to step up and do better instead of relying on hot spots to get over.

Brock Lesnar has now doubled down on that declaration in an interview with Alfonso Castillo of Newsday. The former Universal Champion explained that the reason he's been successful is because of his ability to draw and be better than everyone else:

"They can come up with all kinds of [expletive] excuses if they want to. That's easy to do. But get out there and do something with yourself. Everybody wants to bash the guys that get over or are successful. They always want to undercut it, because they can't figure it out. I’ll outwork anybody. That's just what I do . . . I'll be 45 and I look as good as I do. And I feel good, you know? Get off your lazy a** and go do something with yourself, instead of taking your handout check," said Lesnar. (H/T Newsday)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “Everybody wants to bash the guys that get over or are successful. They always want to undercut it, because they can't figure it out.



I’ll outwork anybody. That's just what I do… I'll be 45 and I look as good as I do.”



- Brock Lesnar

(via News Day) “Everybody wants to bash the guys that get over or are successful. They always want to undercut it, because they can't figure it out. I’ll outwork anybody. That's just what I do… I'll be 45 and I look as good as I do.”- Brock Lesnar(via News Day) https://t.co/xIE7vfLg4s

What were Brock Lesnar's comments on the younger generation?

Brock Lesnar appeared on Pat McAfee's talk show last month and questioned the work ethic of wrestling's young stars. Here's what the WWE Champion had to say about the new crop of talents:

“I look at these young kids and I don’t know. Someone needs to step up. Get over. Figure out how to put asses in seats and not worry about your next high spot. Figure out, ‘How the hell can I be different? How the hell can I make money?’ That’s the business. The young generation thinks that if they go out and do a certain move and they do it over and over — that’s not the business," Lesnar said. [36:59 to 37:43]

Brock Lesnar has been in and out of the pro wrestling business for around 20 years and has always been a top guy. The Beast Incarnate is one of the last superstars to be considered a true 'attraction'.

Brock will face Roman Reigns at WWE's upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania 38. The match between the two is being advertised as "The Greatest Match in WrestleMania history" with the company's top two stars facing-off in a title vs title match.

Edited by Jacob Terrell