Brock Lesnar respected WWE star and did not injure him deliberately, Jim Ross says

Brock Lesnar was one of WWE's top stars during his first run on the main roster between 2002 and 2004. Jim Ross, a WWE commentator and talent relations executive at the time, recently addressed Lesnar's feud with Bob Holly.

On the September 12, 2002, episode of SmackDown, Holly suffered a broken neck after receiving a powerbomb from Lesnar. Following an absence of over a year, the veteran wrestler unsuccessfully challenged The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at the 2004 Royal Rumble.

On Ross' Grilling JR podcast, host Conrad Thompson mentioned that some people thought Holly's unwillingness to sell for Lesnar led to his neck injury. Ross dismissed the speculation and made it clear how much the two men respected each other:

"Don't believe it, Conrad. Don't believe it. It was a f***ing accident. Nobody set out to break somebody else's neck, for God's sakes. It's internet dirt talk. 'I love the dirt,' as Jim Barnett would say. But it was just an accident. That's all that was. There was no heat between [them]. I would say Lesnar probably had as much respect for Bob Holly as anybody on the roster because Bob Holly was a tough b*****d, and Brock respected that." [1:13:48 – 1:14:21]

Holly held several titles in WWE, including the Hardcore Championship six times. He never challenged for the WWE Championship again after losing to Lesnar.

Why Brock Lesnar respected Bob Holly

During his 15-year WWE run, Bob Holly was widely viewed as one of the toughest guys on the roster.

According to Jim Ross, Brock Lesnar likely enjoyed their 2004 Royal Rumble match because he knew the three-time WWE Tag Team Champion was not afraid of him:

"Bob Holly was not intimidated by Brock Lesnar, and Brock Lesnar knew that. It allowed them to have a more free-flowing, better match, at least in my opinion. That match was well-placed." [1:14:28 – 1:14:47]

In his final WWE match, Holly lost to Ted DiBiase Jr. and his former tag team partner Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions 2008.

