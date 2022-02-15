"Breaks my fuc**ng door" - Brock Lesnar on viral incident with Royal Rumble entrant 

Brock Lesnar has recounted how Johnny Knoxville broke down his door at a restaurant recently. Lesnar then put Wee Man through a table after the reality star "peacocked" him when they met at a restaurant ahead of the Royal Rumble event.

Knoxville and the rest of the Jackass crew were at a restaurant before this year's Royal Rumble -- where the TV star was set to enter the titular free-for-all -- and ran into Brock Lesnar. A video of Lesnar putting Wee Man through a table in the restaurant went viral later on.

The WWE star, during his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, narrated what happened in the restaurant between him and the crew of the Jackass movie. Brock Lesnar put Wee Man through a table when the TV star came in the way of The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar said:

"That was not staged at all. I flew into town for the Royal Rumble and I got a private room. I come walking through the restaurant at the hotel - I just scurry through people, get in and go hide in my hole and eat my steak. My buddy goes, 'Jackass crew is out there,' and I'm like, 'Really?' We walked by them. Then I sent the waiter out, sent a nice bottle of wine."

The former UFC heavyweight champion continued:

"Then, next thing I know, Knoxville comes through the back room, breaks my fuc**ng door down. Broke the door on the private room. I come walking out - and in the midst of all this, they were setting themselves on fire in the restaurant - I didn't know that at the time. I'm going home, walking out and Wee Man stands up and peacocks me a little bit. I just picked him and (be) like, 'Right there (on the table), I'm going to put you down right there.' None of it was promo, none of it was staged. It just turned out to be really fun and good for business," said Brock Lesnar. (From 19:40 to 21:23)

Check out the entire interview:

Lesnar disclosed that he paid some money for the damage caused to the restaurant because he was worried the police would be called.

Johnny Knoxville and Brock Lesnar were part of the men's Royal Rumble match this year

Knoxville was one of the celebrity entrants at this year's Royal Rumble, entering at #9. He didn't last too long in the match and was eliminated by his nemesis Sami Zayn.

Lesnar entered #30 and last in the men's Rumble match after dropping the WWE title to Bobby Lashley earlier in the night, making five eliminations and winning the match for the second time in his career.

Lesnar and Knoxville, though, didn't come face-to-face in the ring, like they did in the restaurant ahead of the Royal Rumble show.

