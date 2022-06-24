WWE star on Brock Lesnar's return possibly happening because two top names got injured

WWE commentator Corey Graves says Brock Lesnar's return is possibly happening because of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes' injuries.

The Beast Incarnate has dominated both the world of professional wrestling & UFC. Last week, Lesnar returned to WWE and attacked The Bloodline, which set up a rematch between him and Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match.

Recently, quite a few superstars such as Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton were put on the shelf due to injuries. On a recent episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves acknowledged the injured star and speculated that Lesnar's return could possibly cover up for the injured stars and face Roman Reigns:

"I don't know this to be true, this is just me speculating from the outside, that's not what we saw happening. But if we want to give the WWE Universe something to get excited about, something that they know is going to deliver, you bring out Brock Lesnar. 'In case of emergency, break glass' - Undertaker made that joke on The Last Ride." [17:47-18:09]

Unfortunately, a few big stars will be missing the biggest event of the summer. It will be interesting to watch Lesnar on WWE Programming once again.

Brock Lesnar will face Roman for the 7th time in a singles match

A few opponents in the world have taken Brock Lesnar to the limit. In his early years, The Undertaker and Kurt Angle were a few of his biggest rivals and they faced each other in different types of matches.

After two decades, Lesnar is still standing in the squared circle and facing the next generation. The Tribal Chief and The Beast Incarnate have been duking it out for years. Starting in 2015, the two powerhouses have been pushing each other to the limit. In their first singles encounter at WrestleMania 31, neither man won as Rollins cashed in and won the title.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Every Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match 🤯 Every Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match 🤯 https://t.co/MDRCyMT7gF

Their second encounter happened at WrestleMania 34 where Roman was left in the middle of the ring after taking more than 5 F'5s. In their third and fourth encounters, they both exchanged a victory. However, things escalated when Reigns became The Tribal Chief and defeated Brock on two occasions.

Currently, The Head of the Table has beaten Brock three times while Lesnar has pinned Reigns twice. It will be interesting to see if Brock matches the numbers and wins the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship or if Roman stays ahead in the lead.

