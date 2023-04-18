Brock Lesnar to return to Monday Night RAW tonight

On Monday Night RAW, Brock Lesnar recently turned heel for the first time since WrestleMania 36 with a brutal attack on Cody Rhodes.

The Royal Rumble winner demanded a rematch with Roman Reigns following his loss to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. Instead, he was challenged to find a tag team partner to face Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Lesnar stepped up to partner with Cody Rhodes but later assaulted The American Nightmare as the contest began.

Rhodes has since challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at Backlash, which has not yet been answered.

However, WWE has announced that Lesnar will be appearing on Monday Night RAW tonight, potentially responding to the challenge laid out by Cody Rhodes.

WWE Backlash is set to take place in just over three weeks on May 6th in Puerto Rico. The Premium Live Event is set to be hosted by rapper Bad Bunny, who was present at WrestleMania 39 during the match between Rey and Dominick Mysterio.

Potential update on plans for Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Since their staredown at the Royal Rumble earlier this year, fans have been suspecting that Brock Lesnar could be facing WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at SummerSlam.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there are no current plans in the pipeline between the pair, with the following statement being reported:

"Right now, there are no plans for Lesnar vs. Gunther at SummerSlam or Lesnar vs. Gunther any time soon. Of course, that can change because it is a viable match, but if Lesnar is scheduled on SummerSlam, there is already a direction that isn’t Gunther." H/T [WrestleTalk]

This year's edition of SummerSlam is due to take place at Ford Field in Detriot, Michigan. It is scheduled for Saturday, August 5th.

