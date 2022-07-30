Brock Lesnar returns on WWE SmackDown and attacks former champion 

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Lesnar is set to collide with Roman Reigns for the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. The Tribal Chief defeated The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania 38 to unify the two world titles.

Reigns vs. Lesnar at SummerSlam is slated to be the last match between the two men as they look to triumph over the other once and for all. That is if Theory doesn't successfully cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

Mr. MITB was taken out by Brock Lesnar on SmackDown last week and received a superkick from The Bloodline on RAW this week. He suffered another attack at the hands of The Beast Incarnate on the latest episode of the blue brand.

In the final segment of Friday Night SmackDown, Roman Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman cut a promo in the ring, hyping up the Last Man Standing match. He was confronted by his former client, but Theory attacked Lesnar from behind.

WWE @WWE



Are we looking into the future?



#SmackDown After being sent to Suplex City by @BrockLesnar @_Theory1 gets hit with a CLAYMORE from @DMcIntyreWWE Are we looking into the future? After being sent to Suplex City by @BrockLesnar, @_Theory1 gets hit with a CLAYMORE from @DMcIntyreWWE! Are we looking into the future? #SmackDown https://t.co/xaEVAYDsPs

Lesnar gave the 24-year-old star multiple suplexes before he escaped out of the ring. As the latter retreated on the ramp, he received a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. Earlier in the night, Theory had attacked McIntyre with his briefcase.

The Scottish Warrior and The Beast Incarnate then had a staredown as the show came to a close.

Who do you think Drew McIntyre will face at WWE Clash at the Castle? Will it be Lesnar, Theory or Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

