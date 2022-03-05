Brock Lesnar reveals the biggest mistake that current WWE superstars keep making

Brock Lesnar is a veteran of the wrestling business. Despite his first stint with WWE only lasting two years, it was impactful enough to make him a big draw in the world outside of wrestling. Now in a position to mentor young superstars, Lesnar revealed what he feels the locker room needs to do differently.

The Beast Incarnate became a huge star in WWE, but once he found success in the UFC, he rose to megastardom, becoming the biggest draw in MMA history until Conor McGregor outdid his pay-per-view numbers.

In a recent interview with News Day, Brock Lesnar was asked about whether he mentors some young superstars. He admitted that he does make himself approachable, and tries to be a mentor when he can:

"I have. Over the years, if there's somebody that catches my eye and if I happen to perceive something that I like, or don't like, I will approach some talent. It’s not that I don't put myself out there to be approachable in the arena. It’s just kind of who I am. People probably find it hard to have a convo with me . . . Some of these young kids nowadays, they're so used to having everything they want at their fingertips with technology. I don't know where the grassroots, hard work, and the ethic is anymore," said Lesnar.

Lesnar said that the current roster of WWE stars needs to step up to the plate and pointed out some key mistakes that they make:

"Some of these kids, they need to step up to the plate if they want to. They need to have a backbone. They need to do something different if they want to become successful. This business isn't just about getting in the ring and being able to do moves, you know. This is a business of storytelling and characters and being able to portray a passion about something. So either you have it, or you don't. Otherwise you’re just a mid-card wrestler, or an indie wrestler, or an internet wrestler. And you're just playing to the fans on the internet," added Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar belongs to the older generation of superstars, and it's not surprising that he has the old-school mentality of wanting to focus on storytelling and character work - something that has proven to make stars bigger.

As much emphasis as there is on the in-ring aspect of things, it's minute compared to the power of having a strong character.

Brock Lesnar's character work has improved massively since his return

Brock Lesnar was never considered the best talker. It's perhaps the reason why he was so insistent for years on having Paul Heyman as his mouthpiece. However, when he returned to WWE in 2021, he simply didn't need him anymore.

The babyface character of Lesnar is perhaps one of the best personas we've seen of his in years, and it's clear that he does it with little effort - proving that he is, in fact, on a different level compared to the rest of the roster.

His work as a babyface has been well-received, and it's no surprise that heading into the biggest WrestleMania match of all-time against Roman Reigns, he will be the good guy.

