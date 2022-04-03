"There is some jealousy for me" - Brock Lesnar reveals how current storyline with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman has affected his real life

Brock Lesnar has explained how his current storyline with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman has influenced his life. Lesnar, who was a Paul Heyman Guy for nearly two decades, described how Heyman initially took him under his wing in WWE.

During a recent interview with Joe Tessitore on ESPN MMA, the current WWE Champion further went on to speak about his roots with Heyman. Lesnar claimed that his former manager helped him reach the point where he is today.

Lesnar claimed that there is a jealousy factor attached to the ongoing storyline featuring him, Heyman, and Reigns. He said:

"I was a Paul Heyman guy for 18 years, Paul when I started in this company, took me aside and took me under his wing and seen greatness in me and helped me get to where I am today. And then to have him stab me in the back and get paired up with Roman Reigns and to have those as a tag team, to try to make my life as miserable as possible, it's passion and it's real. It is a real storyline because there is some jealousy for me." (1:45 onwards)

Clearly, this has become personal for Lesnar. It remains to be seen how he will pull himself out of this, and whether it will affect his real-life relation with Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns revealed what's next for him after his match against Brock Lesnar

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, The Tribal Chieg was a guest on The Tonight Show. While speaking with Jimmy Fallon, Reigns explained what was next for him should he win against Brock Lesnar at the Show Of Shows.

Reigns said:

"It's checkmate. It's time that we close this chapter and move on. You know, for me, I've been on the run of a lifetime. I think I've solidified myself clearly in the modern day as the greatest champion to be a part of WWE. For me to get past this chapter of Brock Lesnar, I think it puts me on a playing field, on a level that no one else can touch." (From 7:14 onwards)

Reigns and Lesnar will collide on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The two men will face each other in a title unification match, with both the WWE and Universal Championship being on the line.

