"Went off script" - Brock Lesnar reveals his honest opinion towards his iconic botched move; Claims WWE legend helped him

Brock Lesnar recently admitted that one of his most-discussed WrestleMania moves was indeed a foolish decision he himself made.

The move in question was an attempted Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19. The iconic botch came in the main event when the 25-year-old Lesnar attempted the dangerous aerial maneuver on then-champion Kurt Angle. Lesnar under-rotated in the air and nearly landed on his head.

In a recent interview on The Michael Kay Show, The Beast Incarnate admitted that he shouldn't have attempted the iconic move. He added that it gave him a concussion, but Kurt Angle helped him finish the match:

“Thankfully, I didn’t break my neck or anything. I shouldn’t have done it. I finished the match, had a concussion. Thankfully, that was the worst of it. Kurt helped me through and was talking to me. He should have rolled me over and pinned me, went off script,” said Lesnar. (H/T- Inside The Ropes)

Brock Lesnar recently faced Roman Reigns at Madison Square Garden

Brock Lesnar was involved in a brutal brawl with Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE's Madison Square Garden Live Event.

Initially, Lesnar was set to compete in a WWE Championship match against a mystery opponent. This opponent turned out to be Austin Theory. As expected, The Beast handily defeated the young star, thus retaining his championship.

In the aftermath of the match, The Tribal Chief entered the ring and attacked Lesnar with a Superman Punch, which the latter countered with a series of suplexes.

The Usos and even Paul Heyman came out in support of Reigns and tried to attack The Beast, which eventually led to an ugly brawl.

A bloodied Lesnar was then laid out on steel steps while The Tribal Chief stood tall over him, holding both the prestigious titles and celebrating with his cousins, The Usos.

