Brock Lesnar ruined "perfect ending" of WWE SummerSlam, says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE SummerSlam this year was packed with a number of surprises, the biggest of which was Brock Lesnar's return to the company. However, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes that his return at the end of SummerSlam was a mistake.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena had an intense match in the main event of SummerSlam Night Two, which ended with The American Nightmare taking the win. Cena's slow turn back to being a babyface did not go unnoticed by fans, and he received loud cheers despite the loss. That was before Brock Lesnar made his shocking return and laid him out flat in the ring with an F-5.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WWE SummerSlam Review, Bill Apter explained why he thought Lesnar should not have returned at WWE SummerSlam's end.

He said:

"Brock Lesnar coming out, you know, you're talking about anti-climactic. I would have rather had seen him come out tommorow night at Monday Night RAW, when John Cena might be thanking the fans. I just, it was not, I wanted that sweet, perfect ending with Cena and Cody. A classy ending, and when I heard they, I saw the Lesnar thing, I was like, 'Why? They had a perfect ending, why?'" [3:25 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Brock Lesnar in WWE.

