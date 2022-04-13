Brock Lesnar rumoured for Money in the Bank 2022

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and other prominent superstars are speculated to be appearing at Money in the Bank 2022.

This year's edition will be the biggest in the event's history as WWE brings its production to Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, a venue with a capacity of around 65,000.

To ensure that ticket sales are up to the company's expectations, they are sure to want as many eyes on the event as possible, meaning they'll need some big draws on the card.

Per PWInsider, WWE has been distributing promotional material in the Las Vegas area with a number of superstars present in the advertisements. The likes of Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair are all shown on the material, implying that they may compete at the event.

Another recognizable face on the advertisement is Brock Lesnar, which could indicate that The Beast Incarnate will be returning to WWE following his loss to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes



Who are your early picks for We have WM Backlash & Hell in a Cell first but currently:Who are your early picks for #MITB winners? We have WM Backlash & Hell in a Cell first but currently:Who are your early picks for #MITB winners? https://t.co/ArxjhFenLf

It is unclear at present what Lesnar's involvement in Money in the Bank will be, but it will almost certainly be in a high-profile program.

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38

Brock's last appearance in WWE was at WrestleMania 38, where he was defeated by The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. The match had a Winner Takes All stipulation that led to Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships.

Though they have faced off several times before, a contest with this much on the line was appropriately billed "The biggest WrestleMania match in history". Reigns and Lesnar had previously met in the main event of the Show of Shows twice, at WrestleMania 31 and 34 respectively.

Given these circumstances, rumors are sure to run rampant about another rematch between the two men, especially given the recent Money In The Bank promotional material.

What are your thoughts on Brock Lesnar's potential return? Did you enjoy the main event of WrestleMania Sunday? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell