Brock Lesnar's 14-minute match with top star called 'torturous' by former WWE Champion

Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took a shot at Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg at WrestleMania XX.

When wrestling fans discuss the worst matches in WWE history, Brock Lesnar vs. Goldberg from WrestleMania XX in Madison Square Garden often makes the cut. The 14-minute encounter has been dubbed a snoozefest by many fans, with both men possibly giving the worst performances of their careers.

Kurt Angle recently spoke with Inside The Ropes and addressed the infamous match. Here's what he had to say:

"Oh, that torturous WrestleMania match with Goldberg and Brock? How would you like to be in that match, when every fu**ing fan in the arena is booing you and telling you you're fu**ing boring and go home? (laughs) Wow, man!" [1:28-1:46]

Brock Lesnar and Goldberg left WWE immediately after the disastrous bout

The WWE Universe was aware that both Lesnar and Goldberg were set to leave the company immediately following their showdown at 'Mania. The ruthless and unforgiving MSG crowd wasn't happy with the news and let their anger out on the two performers at The Show of Shows.

Goldberg defeated Lesnar in the end and celebrated with special referee Stone Cold Steve Austin to a loud chorus of boos. Following the match, The Rattlesnake hit Stunners on both Lesnar and Goldberg and was heavily cheered on both occasions.

Lesnar made his huge WWE return in 2012 after making it big in the UFC and earning mainstream recognition as a result.

Goldberg eventually returned to the company in 2016 and squashed Lesnar in his first WWE match in 12 long years. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was honored with a WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2018.

Do you remember Brock Lesnar and Goldberg's WrestleMania XX match? Did you think the duo would ever return to WWE after what happened at the event?

