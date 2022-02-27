Brock Lesnar's biggest victim from WWE SmackDown makes a surprising claim 

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar destroyed multiple 'security personnel' on SmackDown last week, but his biggest victim from the show made a bold admission about his brief interaction with the Beast Incarnate.

Brock Lesnar was set to sign a contract for his 'Winner Takes All' match at WrestleMania 38 against Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief had multiple security guards inside the ring and the Bloodline members as his security wall.

Before signing the dotted line, both Champions initially engaged in a war of words. Soon after that, Lesnar decided to wreak havoc inside the ring as he destroyed everyone he could see. Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman and The Usos immediately escaped from the squared circle, whereas the security guards received a one-way ticket to Suplex City.

From using the table as a weapon to delivering multiple F5s, Lesnar did not waste time in establishing his dominance on the show. One particular moment saw a security guard put his hands in a defensive position against the Beast Incarnate. Unfortunately for him, the WWE Champion responded by throwing the chair straight at the guard.

When asked about the spot on Twitter, the guard in question, a.k.a George, hilariously stated that he thought he had Lesnar at the time. His reply read:

"I really thought I had him"

JG @JGeorgeTheMovie EEL© @eelonealaahs



Why did you cock your fists at Brock Lesnar like Henry Cavill like in Mission Impossible.



You thought you had something, huh? Dear @JGeorgeTheMovie Why did you cock your fists at Brock Lesnar like Henry Cavill like in Mission Impossible.You thought you had something, huh? Dear @JGeorgeTheMovie,Why did you cock your fists at Brock Lesnar like Henry Cavill like in Mission Impossible.You thought you had something, huh? I really thought I had him 🤧 twitter.com/eelonealaahs/s… I really thought I had him 🤧 twitter.com/eelonealaahs/s… https://t.co/d74fIbDcRI

In case WWE fans missed it, George also did well to subtly protect a fellow victim on the show. He removed the microphone from the target area right before Brock Lesnar hit another guard with a devastating F5.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's title defense before WrestleMania 38

Last week on RAW, Paul Heyman confirmed that Brock Lesnar would have to defend his title at the mega event scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden this Saturday. Initially, the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns stated that the Beast Incarnate would have to put his gold on the line against former Champion Bobby Lashley.

However, the All-Mighty is currently ruled out of action due to injury and was reportedly removed from the MSG show. It will be interesting to see who emerges as Lesnar's surprise challenger before the Beast Incarnate heads to WrestleMania 38 for his title vs. title match against Roman Reigns.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh