Brock Lesnar's bitter rival returns to SmackDown after over 2 months and teases forming faction with The Street Profits

Brock Lesnar's rival is back on SmackDown after getting drafted to the blue brand in April 2023. But it was his first appearance on the blue brand since losing to AJ Styles on May 12th, 2023.

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley made his first SmackDown appearance in over two months. There was a segment featuring The Street Profits waiting for somebody to come out from a car, and that turned out to be none other than The All Mighty. Lashley went 2-1 over Brock Lesnar earlier this year at Elimination Chamber after a controversial DQ finish. The two never got a proper ending to their feud.

Not only did Brock Lesnar's old rival Bobby Lashley return to the warm welcome of The Street Profits, he seemingly teased an alliance with them as well.

The last faction that Bobby Lashley was in was The Hurt Business. There have been calls and teases of a reunion for a long time, but for whatever reasons, it never actually panned out.

The last appearance that Lashley had on SmackDown saw him lose to AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Title qualifying tournament.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the All Mighty on SmackDown. He will be a key figure on the babyface side of things.