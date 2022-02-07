"I was not expecting that"- Brock Lesnar's comment to former female WWE star that left her surprised

Ex-WWE star B-Fab recently shared a wholesome story about Brock Lesnar, during a virtual signing hosted by East Coast Autograph Auctions.

It isn't exactly a secret that Brock Lesnar loves his privacy, and tends to stay away from the limelight that comes with his job. Lesnar has spoken about it in detail in past interviews, and has also written about it in his autobiography.

Former WWE Superstar B-Fab assumed the worst when she came face-to-face with Lesnar backstage during her WWE run. She had seemingly heard stories about how Lesnar doesn't like people and keeps his social interactions to a minimum. She was pleasantly surprised when Lesnar shook her hand and welcomed her. Check out the full comments below:

"Who surprised me? I would say honestly, Brock Lesnar surprised me because he’s really nice and he’s very soft-spoken and I was not expecting that. Like I was expecting him to be just like, ‘Don’t talk to me, no one look at me,’ and he was super nice. He came up to me and shook my hand and was like, ‘Hey, welcome.’ I was like, ‘Woah. This is awesome.’ He was really awesome, and Roman Reigns is really cool too. He’s a really nice guy," said B-Fab. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Several others have spoken highly of Brock Lesnar after interacting with him

Lesnar's aversion to socializing has been an intriguing topic among the WWE Universe for a while now. A video was shared back in 2014 in which a female fan could be seen asking Lesnar for a picture at an airport. Lesnar politely refused and the fan went back to her seat.

Lesnar made it clear in his autobiography that his family deserves their privacy, and that fans should not intrude on his private life. On the other hand, various superstar accounts in the past have described Lesnar as being incredibly likable. Paige has dubbed Lesnar as being "very sweet," while former WWE Superstar CM Punk has called him a sweetheart.

