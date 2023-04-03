Brock Lesnar's match ends in surprise finish after he is destroyed by superstar in 5 minutes

Brock Lesnar defeated Omos at WrestleMania 39 Night Two within five in a surprise finish.

After Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Bobby Lashley following their match at WWE Elimination Chamber, MVP issued a challenge to the Beast Incarnate to face his monster, Omos.

While this seemed like a mismatch on paper given Brock's dominance in the ring, when the two men came face-to-face, Omos destroyed Lesnar and sent him into retreat.

The same thing happened again when the two men faced off during their weigh-in. For the first time, there was some doubt visible on Lesnar's face. This made this matchup for WrestleMania all the more interesting. While the Nigerian giant may be a bit green in the ring, his strength alone makes it seem possible that he may conquer the Beast.

The match kicked off night two of WrestleMania 39 and was a quick match. Brock couldn't get the better of Omos early on in the match and he was absolutely destroyed.

However, Omos went for a splash in the corner and missed. This one mistake cost Omos dearly as Brock fought back with multiple German suplexes. He then hit an F-5 and pinned Omos in the ring.

Now that Brock Lesnar has defeated Omos, it will be interesting to see what is next for the Beast Incarnate.

