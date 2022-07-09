Brock Lesnar's next WWE appearance finally announced after nearly a month

Few superstars define SummerSlam the way Brock Lesnar does. Ahead of his big SummerSlam main event clash against Roman Reigns, The Beast Incarnate's next appearance for WWE has officially been announced - and it will be nearly a month after his return on June 17th.

Lesnar has dominated SummerSlam for the past decade. He headlined the biggest party of the summer for six consecutive editions between 2014 and 2019. While he didn't headline the 2020 and 2021 edition, he made his return after the main event. This year, he is set to headline the show for the ninth time in his career in a Last Man Standing Match against Roman Reigns.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE announced that Brock Lesnar will return for the July 11th edition of Monday Night RAW. It will mark his first appearance in nearly a month since he returned to confront Roman Reigns. He is expected to make a few more appearances on SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns is unlikely to be on RAW to confront Lesnar. He too has been working on a reduced schedule in the last few months.

