Brock Lesnar grabbed JBL when he almost broke his phone

Former WWE Champion JBL told an amusing Brock Lesnar story during his appearance on the latest edition of The Bolin Alley.

JBL recalled a backstage incident when Brock Lesnar smacked his hand while he was about to eat some Lucky Charms. JBL tried to get back at Brock but almost broke The Beast Incarnate's phone.

Brock and I are good friends. And he's sitting there and I've got some Lucky Charms in my hand. This was a couple of years ago. And I was just gonna pop them in my mouth. I was in catering... Brock comes by and hits my hand and they go all over the place. He thought it was funny.

I go by Brock and he's on the phone and I hit his elbow and when I do I knock the phone down the hall. I didn't mean to... I thought, "you know what, I'll just keep walking." And Brock grabbed me, pulled me in, and I said, 'Brock, I don't know what you've hurt, but you've hurt me somewhere. If you'll let me go I'll assess the damage. I promise.' And Brock just, "HA HA HA HA HA," JBL said.

Brock Lesnar and JBL were top names during the Ruthless Aggression Era

Brock Lesnar and JBL were both main event stars during the Ruthless Aggression Era. Lesnar was immediately pushed on WWE TV upon his arrival in mid-2002, and he became the youngest WWE Champion when he defeated The Rock at SummerSlam that year.

Over the next two years, Lesnar went on to achieve great success on WWE SmackDown. He even headlined WrestleMania 19 and defeated Kurt Angle to win his second WWE title. His stint with WWE came to an end a year later following his WrestleMania 20 loss to Goldberg.

JBL had a good run in WWE too, especially when the company was in dire need of a major heel after Lesnar left. Initially known as Bradshaw, his character gave way to JBL to fill the huge gap.

JBL ended up defeating Eddie Guerrero for the WWE title and ruled the blue brand for 280 days before dropping the belt to John Cena at WrestleMania 21.