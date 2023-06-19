Brock Lesnar's schedule officially announced by WWE 

Brock Lesnar has been away from TV since Night of Champions 2023. However, he is set to make his massive WWE return in the coming weeks.

The Beast defeated Cody Rhodes at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia on May 27. Since then, Lesnar has not appeared on RAW, seemingly playing mind games with his rival, The American Nightmare.

On its official events page, WWE recently announced Lesnar's schedule for the summer, with his next appearance set to take place on July 3 in Baltimore. He will feature on two more episodes of the red show, on July 17 in Atlanta and then on July 31 in Houston.

With Lesnar scheduled to return on the first RAW after Money in the Bank, many assume this will set up his third match against Cody Rhodes for SummerSlam 2023.

Wrestling legend wants a match with Brock Lesnar

Over the years, The Beast has faced off against many iconic stars, including John Cena, The Undertaker, The Rock, and Ric Flair.

One legendary performer who would like to face Lesnar in his final match is Sabu. During a recent signing for Golden Ring Collectibles, the ECW icon expressed his desire to wrestle the former Universal Champion.

"I'd like to have a match with Brock Lesnar, though. If it's going to be an actual final match and I'm not going to wrestle no more, I'd like it to be against Brock Lesnar." Sabu added, "He'd be my perfect opponent because he does stuff I don't do, and I do stuff that he doesn't do." (H/T Fightful)

Sabu recently made his shocking return to pro wrestling as he made a few appearances in AEW, aiding Adam Cole in the latter's feud against Chris Jericho.

