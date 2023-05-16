Brock Lesnar's time in WWE might be coming to an end, according to current superstar on RAW

Brock Lesnar is set for a huge match at Night of Champions 2023 as he faces Cody Rhodes in a rematch from Backlash. There has been speculation that Lesnar is reportedly on a one-year deal, but Cody Rhodes subtly suggested that The Beast's time in WWE is coming to an end.

During his promo on RAW, Cody sounded as confident as ever, stating that Brock Lesnar was not the better man at Backlash 2023. He also suggested that The Beast's time in WWE is coming to an end.

Cody also emphasized the fact that Lesnar is not the 'next big thing' anymore. This comes 11 years after his return to WWE, and if rumors are true, The Beast Incarnate's current WWE contract could be his last.

It's always hard to tell because he has a considerably lighter schedule and doesn't work as risky a style, meaning that he can go for a few more years. But whether he wants to do that or not is the question.

Either way, with regard to Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, many fans are expecting The Beast Incarnate to win their second encounter in Saudi Arabia. If he does, their third bout could be set for SummerSlam 2023.

