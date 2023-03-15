Brock Lesnar's tractor spot should get the "Moment of the Year" award, says former WWE star (Exclusive)

The pro wrestling faithful witnessed several memorable moments in 2022, and among them was Brock Lesnar lifting the ring with a tractor. During this week's UnSKripted, Ricardo Rodriguez explained why the tractor spot from SummerSlam deserved to get the Sportskeeda Wrestling "Moment of the Year" award.

As noted above, a lot happened in the world of wrestling last year as fans were treated to a few long-awaited returns. Saraya, fka Paige, made her in-ring comeback for AEW, and so did CM Punk, who won his first world championship in wrestling in over eight years.

The nominees for the award also included Bray Wyatt's WWE return, Stone Cold Steve Austin's unexpected WrestleMania match, and Cody Rhodes' appearance at the 38th edition of the mega show.

While all of the moments mentioned above were phenomenal in their own right, Ricardo Rodriguez admitted that he already knew they would happen because of the dirt sheets. However, Brock Lesnar's planned exploits with a tractor were not leaked before SummerSlam 2022, so Rodriquez felt it to be the most impactful.

Here's what the former WWE personality told Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"Unfortunately, because of the internet, all those were spoiled, and also, shame on me because I looked them up before it happened. This is also the downside of social media stuff, the insider, and all that stuff. All that fun was spoiled. Had we not known of any of it, I think all of these moments would have been bigger. Obviously, the one that we didn't know about was the Brock Lesnar tractor spot. For the sheer sake of not knowing it was going to happen, I would go with that spot because I didn't know it was happening. The rest of them, we all knew it was happening." [29:50 – 31:50]

Miguel Perez of Lucha Libre Online had a different pick in the "Moment of the Year" category. For him, nothing could top watching Steve Austin wrestle again.

Do you also agree? Don't forget to cast your votes in the annual Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards here.

Brock Lesnar is building up towards a first-time-ever WrestleMania match

Despite having a long list of potential WrestleMania rivals for Brock Lesnar, including Gunther, WWE has given Omos the lucrative opportunity to face The Beast Incarnate at The Show of Shows.

Early skepticism regarding the feud seems to have vanished as Omos and Brock Lesnar got a tremendous reaction from the crowd during their intense face-off on RAW. The Nigerian Giant got the better of Lesnar as fans chanted "holy sh**," proving that the battle between the two superstars could end up being a visual masterpiece.

Of course, fans shouldn't expect Brock and Omos to have a five-star classic, but the expected F5 on the 7-foot-4-inch monster is bound to get one of the loudest reactions at WrestleMania.

Have the recent TV segments convinced you about Brock Lesnar vs. Omos? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the article's first half, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Could two WWE legends reunite outside WWE? We asked one of them here

Poll : 0 votes