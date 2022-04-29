Brock Lesnar's whereabouts after WrestleMania 38 loss to Roman Reigns disclosed

Brock Lesnar is seemingly enjoying his current WWE hiatus if The Bearded Butchers' latest photo of him is any indication.

For those unaware, The Beast Incarnate lost a "Winner Takes All" title unification match to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief has been reigning over the company's weekly programming as the Unified WWE Universal Champion. However, Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE TV ever since his big loss.

Now, The Bearded Butchers' official Instagram handle has shared an update on The Beast Incarnate's whereabouts. They received a call from Lesnar, and he sent them a picture in which he can be seen butchering beef.

"We just received a call from Brock Lesnar and he was excited to share what he was up to today. (Butchering a Beef) We approve 100%!!! Great work Brock!"

You can check out the picture HERE. Please be warned, though, as the image is NSFW in nature.

The former WWE Champion is a very private individual and lives on a farm in Maryfield, Saskatchewan, with his family.

Brock Lesnar built his own butcher shop

Lesnar appeared on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year and opened up about his life outside WWE in vivid detail. The former WWE Champion talked about setting up a butcher shop during the pandemic.

“When COVID hit, my contract was up with Vince. But, prior to all that, I’m into hunting, fishing, and spend time with the fam and just being low-key… over the years butchering these animals and doing this stuff in my garage, I’m like ‘I need a f*cking butcher shop’. I built my butcher shop. I built a biga** butcher shop that needs to be bigger.” [H/T EssentiallySports]

Lesnar is one of the most intimidating superstars ever to step foot in a WWE ring. His first run during the Ruthless Aggression Era made him a major star among fans. However, due to the company's hectic schedule, he left WWE in March 2004 and became a popular mainstream star in UFC.

The Beast Incarnate made his big WWE return in 2012 and has turned into a megastar over the past ten years. While there's no concrete update on Lesnar's return to WWE yet, he is likely to receive a loud pop whenever he makes his next appearance.

