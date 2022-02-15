"Figure out how to put a***s in seats" - Brock Lesnar offers advice to current WWE Superstars

Former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has shared his thoughts on the current WWE landscape, saying that younger stars need to step up and get over.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the biggest names in the company's history, and he's a decorated champion. He has been successful in every combat sports organization he has competed in, including UFC and NCAA.

During his appearance on the latest edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Brock Lesnar offered some advice to today's stars, stating they should figure out how to get over with the crowd instead of worrying about big moves.

“It’s just kind of weird, the whole evolution, because when I came up, The Undertaker, Steve (Austin), and I can go on and on, but so now I’m the old ba**ard walking down the halls. I’m looking at these young kids, and I don’t know. Somebody needs to step up, get over, and figure out how to put a**es in seats and not worry about your next highspot, but figure out how the hell they can be different, like, how can they make money? That’s it. That’s the business," said Lesnar. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Brock Lesnar on his storyline with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman in WWE

During last year's SummerSlam, Lesnar returned to WWE and immediately feuded with Roman Reigns. They are currently scheduled to collide at WrestleMania 38 for the Universal Title.

The Beast commented on the rivalry, stating that it's been fun.

"What was fun about me coming back this time was the storyline with Roman Reigns and being with Paul Heyman for 15 years and now Paul is with Roman,” said Lesnar.

Before he meets Roman Reigns at the Showcase of the Immortals, Lesnar will have to compete in an Elimination Chamber match for the prestigious WWE Championship.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar rivalry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Does Bianca Belair want a match against Ronda Rousey? We asked her during her recent UK tour.

Edited by Angana Roy