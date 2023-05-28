Brock Lesnar sends a six-word message after making Cody Rhodes pass out at Night of Champions 2023

Brock Lesnar is officially 1-1 with Cody Rhodes after Night of Champions 2023. The co-main event of the evening saw The Beast Incarnate defeat Rhodes via a technical submission, and after making him pass out, he sent a six-word message backstage post-match.

Cody Rhodes put on an incredible effort against Brock Lesnar, despite his storyline arm injury. Triple H insisted on the RAW before Night of Champions that Rhodes wouldn't be medically cleared, but he pushed back enough to get the match.

Ultimately, the handicap proved too much as Lesnar got Cody Rhodes locked in a kimura lock - making him pass out rather than tap out. The Beast Incarnate responded post-match by simply saying:

"Have a good flight home, Cody"

The victory now means that the two men are tied in their series. Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar by the skin of his teeth at Backlash 2023, with The Beast Incarnate getting busted open in the process.

There was no blood this time around, but Rhodes' resilient effort saw Lesnar win by the skin of his teeth instead, and he hardly looked like a winner by the end of the match.

The feud will undoubtedly continue, although it's unclear whether Cody will be a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match or if his feud against Lesnar will lead to a rubber match at SummerSlam 2023.

