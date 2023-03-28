Brock Lesnar sent retreating by former champion on WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar was sent retreating after being kicked in the head by Omos on WWE RAW.

After Brock Lesnar ambushed Lashley following his loss at WWE Elimination Chamber, MVP issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar to step up and face Omos at WrestleMania. After the match was made official, Lesnar has been in an uphill battle to dominate Omos.

A couple of weeks ago, Lesnar attempted to attack Omos but was instead manhandled by the Nigeran star. It led to the Beast Incarnate retreating backstage after being clotheslined over the ropes by the former tag team champion.

Tonight on RAW, a weigh-in was scheduled for The Beast Incarnate and his WrestleMania opponent. Omos and MVP came out first and the former got on the scale and measured his weight which stood at 410 pounds.

Lesnar came out next and immediately went after Omos and tried his best at knocking down the Nigerian Giant but was unsuccessful. Omos, on the other hand, sent Lesnar out of the ring with a single kick to the head. This attack was enough to send the former Universal Champion retreating.

Unlike the usual state of affairs, Lesnar has found it difficult to dominate Omos on two consecutive attempts. It will be interesting to see the former's game plan heading into WrestleMania 39.

What did you make of the weigh-in between Lesnar and Omos? Sound off in the comments section.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes