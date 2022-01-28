Brock Lesnar set to wrestle on a major show before WrestleMania 38

After a set of sporadic appearances in late 2021, Brock Lesnar seems to be more than a part-timer on the road to WrestleMania. There are several rumors suggesting that Lesnar will headline WrestleMania 38, possibly against Roman Reigns. But ahead of all of that, a new report has revealed when he will appear on the road to WrestleMania, with some interesting dates in particular.

Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion and is set to defend the title in a dream match against Bobby Lashley this Saturday at Royal Rumble. He will be expected to retain the title, with Reigns' Universal title reign potentially in bigger jeopardy as he faces Seth Rollins.

PWMania reported that Lesnar is advertised for the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW. He will then appear on the February 14th episode from Indianapolis, which also happens to be the go-home show to Elimination Chamber.

He is advertised for the Elimination Chamber show, meaning that he will defend the WWE title if he is still the champion. The report further stated:

"[Brock] Lesnar will also be working the post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC on February 21. The February 21 show is the last RAW date that Lesnar is scheduled for as of this writing. He is then advertised for a few SmackDown episodes before WrestleMania 38, including the February 25 SmackDown from the Giant Center in Hershey, PA, and the March 11 SmackDown from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL."

Despite not appearing every week, it appears as though the road to WrestleMania will be a busy one for The Beast Incarnate. WWE fans will be happy as Lesnar's recent character change has been his most enjoyable one in years.

What do the dates signal about the plans for Brock Lesnar?

It's interesting to note that February 21st is the last advertised date for Lesnar on RAW. While the card is always subject to change, the picture gets clearer as he is advertised for episodes of SmackDown before WrestleMania 38.

Rumors have suggested that Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is the plan for WrestleMania 38. Whether it will be the WWE Championship or Universal Championship defended is unclear, but it's going to be one or the other, and not a champion vs. champion match.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out. But given how Lesnar has brushed The All Mighty off, he could walk out of the Royal Rumble with the WWE title intact. This means that Brock Lesnar could bring the WWE title over to SmackDown and the two world titles may even change brands.

