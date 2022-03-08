Brock Lesnar reveals his favorite TV show and character

Current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has revealed his favorite TV show and character.

Lesnar has instilled a destructive image in the minds of WWE fans with his dominant wrestling style. Over his two decades with both WWE and UFC, The Beast Incarnate has seemed more monster than man. As a result, it's difficult for fans to relate him to anything soft and common.

However, Lesnar recently revealed a different side to his WWE persona, which has seen him engaging well with fans on the mic. This change in character has also allowed The Beast to share a more human side of himself.

In a recent appearance on The Michael Kay Show, Brock revealed that he occasionally watches the famous TV sitcom, "Friends". He also stated that Monica is his favorite character:

“I’m not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn’t catch the halftime show. I did go back and watch it on YouTube. I don’t watch the UFC. Even when I was competing, I would go back and watch some of my film, but I never sat down…I’ve rented maybe half a dozen pay-per-views. (I have watched) Seinfeld, catch a little Friends every once in a while. Monica (is my favourite).” - said Lesnar.

dale:) ☀ @daleexe WHY DOES THIS PHOTO EXIST



match of the decade: Brock Lesnar vs Ross Geller



Plans for the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar revealed

According to reports, plans for the winner of the "Championship Unification" match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have been revealed.

Speculation is rampant about the future of the WWE and Universal Championships, both of which will be on the line in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cageside Seats), it has been stated that the winner of the encounter between the Tribal Chief and the Beast Incarnate will be labeled as the "Unified WWE Champion".

"For however long it lasts, Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE will refer to the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns as the 'Unified WWE Champion'.”

