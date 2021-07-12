Brock Lesnar spotted with an interesting new look amid speculation about WWE status

Brock Lesnar's WWE status seems uncertain right now, but he is expected to return at some point in the future. Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen for nearly a year-and-a-half, with his last WWE appearance happening at WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

While Brock Lesnar would normally have been scheduled for appearances later in the year, that wasn't the case as his WWE contract quietly expired in the summer of 2020.

With speculation about Brock Lesnar's WWE return, we found out his latest move. He joined the "Bearded Butchers", where he was able to show his butchering techniques. It sounds like something Brock Lesnar would do in his time away, as he is known to be an avid hunter.

Brock Lesnar joins the Bearded Butchers! The bonds of butchering are what brought the Beast to spend a few days honing his butchering skills as we showcased techniques and tricks for this Viking. Full video coming to YouTube so stay tuned!!! @HeymanHustle #brocklesnar #ufc #wwe pic.twitter.com/A485mPXcC1 — BeardedButcherBlend (@_Beardedbutcher) July 12, 2021

The Bearded Butchers are located in Creston, Ohio. The closest that WWE will get to Creston, Ohio is on the July 23rd episode of SmackDown. On July 23rd, WWE will be hosting an episode of SmackDown in Cleveland, Ohio. Since Brock Lesnar resides in Canada, the instant speculation will be about his seemingly inevitable WWE return.

Is Brock Lesnar's WWE return delayed or inevitable?

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE seems inevitable, now that live crowds are officially returning this week. It makes sense to bring him back and put him on a slightly more regular schedule.

Andrew Zarain of the Mat Men podcast revealed that while Brock Lesnar's chances of appearing at Summerslam seem unlikely, his return is still going to happen at some point:

“They wanted Brock," said Zarian. "For whatever reason, the plan didn’t work out. I believe it was creative-wise, it just wasn’t fitting. Financially, they want Brock to commit to live shows. They are working it out, it’s gonna happen. It’s not that it’s not gonna happen, it’s gonna happen unless something goes tremendously terrible, which I don’t think it will. I think we’re gonna see Brock, I just don’t think he’s needed for SummerSlam if they have this planned out already.

We don't expect Brock Lesnar to return to WWE with this look. It seems to be an appearance that he maintains outside the ring. Brock Lesnar has always been quiet about his private life and has no activity on social media. Perhaps that is a part of his allure as a megastar.

