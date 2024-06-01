Brock Lesnar surprisingly name dropped on WWE TV by 40-year-old superstar

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE since his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. However, he was once again acknowledged on weekly television tonight, courtesy Kevin Owens.

During his latest run, Brock Lesnar was feuding with Cody Rhodes. The two superstars crossed paths on three separate occasions, with Lesnar winning their match at the 2023 Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

On this week's SmackDown, Owens was involved in a segment with Paul Heyman, who tried warning the former about the new Bloodline. Instead, The Prizefighter mentioned Heyman was possibly the one pulling the strings and he was counseling Solo Sikoa, similar to Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Owens is currently feuding with The Bloodline. On SmackDown, he was involved in another brawl with the faction, specifically with Solo Sikoa. The Enforcer of The Bloodline has been leading the faction amid the absence of Roman Reigns, who has been on hiatus since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

At Backlash: France, Owens and Randy Orton lost to the team of Sikoa and Tama Tonga. The debuting Tonga Loa assisted his stablemates and helped them secure a major victory.

It remains to be seen which direction The Bloodline storyline is headed towards. On the other hand, Lesnar's return date is yet to be revealed by WWE.

