“I don’t give a f**k if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not” - Brock Lesnar shares his thoughts on potential induction

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar has shared his thoughts on a potential Hall of Fame induction in the WWE.

Brock debuted for WWE in 2002 and quickly became the youngest WWE Champion in the company's history before leaving to pursue wrestling endeavors in Japan, and a stellar run in the UFC where he would become the champion.

He returned to WWE in 2012 and has been on a decade-long streak of dominance since, including multiple world title wins and the conquering of The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

While Lesnar's career with WWE is certainly Hall of Fame-worthy, the former Universal Champion does not care if he ever gets an induction. A feeling he expressed in no uncertain terms during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

On the show, Lesnar expressed that being a good person and a good father was more important to him than a Hall of Fame induction.

“I don’t really care or give a s**t. I’m serious, I don’t, like I don’t give a f**k if I’m in the Hall Of Fame or not. I’ve done what I did, I don’t care if I’m leaving a legacy behind. What I do care about is, you know I’m a good person, I’m a good dad, like all that stuff. That’s what’s important to me" (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Lesnar then states that the wrestling business is fundamentally about making money.

"Everything is about turning dollar bills yo.” Lesnar added

Can Brock Lesnar win WWE's Elimination Chamber match?

Lesnar is scheduled to challenge for Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship at the upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

He will appear alongside fellow challengers Aj Styles, Austin Theory, Matt Riddle, and Seth Rollins.

As the Royal Rumble match winner, Brock Lesnar will already face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Wrestlemania but has expressed his desire for a title-vs-title confrontation.

Do you think Brock will be a Hall of Famer one day?

