Brock Lesnar was 'terrified' after dropping WWE veteran on his head in a scary botch

A WWE veteran has shared an interesting story from his in-ring encounter with Brock Lesnar.

Shortly after The Beast Incarnate made his WWE main roster debut, he battled Bully Ray in a few matches. Two of those bouts were singles matches, with the young gun coming out victorious in both of them.

On the latest edition of Busted Open, Ray revealed that WWE's higher-ups told him to teach Brock Lesnar as much as possible. They also made it clear to him that the rookie was going to be a top guy in the near future. At one point during the contest, Lesnar hit a belly-to-belly suplex on Ray and the latter landed on his head. The newbie was terrified of what he had just done. Ray kept his cool and immediately got up. He then threw himself at his opponent and told him to "do it again." The 25-year-old was hesitant about hitting the move on Ray again and was scared of injuring him. He ended up saying 'no' to Ray's order. Ray said on Busted Open that if he didn't have Brock throw him again, the rookie would end up being 'skittish' and possibly be in a "Ridge Holland situation."

Brock Lesnar is seemingly done with WWE forever

Lesnar wrestled his last WWE match against Cody Rhodes at last year's SummerSlam event. His name indirectly came up in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and a bunch of disturbing details were shared by her.

WWE has been keeping its distance from Lesnar since then. It seems highly unlikely that Lesnar will ever be seen on WWE TV. The former WWE Champion still boasts a massive fan following, more than two decades after his WWE debut. He has done it all in pro wrestling and is dubbed one of the biggest stars of all time.

