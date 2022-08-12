"He told me not to jump"- Brock Lesnar's advice to 2-time WWE Champion

Brock Lesnar had an amusing conversation with AJ Styles before their epic outing at Survivor Series 2017.

The Beast Incarnate took on The Phenomenal One in a "Champion vs. Champion" singles match at Survivor Series 2017. The 15-minute bout stole the show that night, with Lesnar coming out victorious when all was said and done.

AJ Styles recently had a chat with Alex McCarthy of Inside The Ropes. The former WWE Champion was asked to share his thoughts on the Lesnar match, and he spoke about the advice that Lesnar gave him ahead of their match.

Here's what Styles said:

"It was great! We kinda discussed how we wanted the beginning to go, and I threw in my two cents and he told me not to jump when he gives me a German [Suplex] or he would throw me out of the ring! I said 'okay.' I think Brock showed me a lot of respect in the match that we had. It was great, I thought it was one of the better matches that I've had and I was very happy with it." [18:36-19:04]

Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles was a dream match for the ages

Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles' Survivor Series encounter was the only time that the two in-ring legends faced off in a singles competition. Lesnar is regarded by many as a legit megastar. He has been dominating the WWE roster for about a decade now, ever since he returned to the company in 2012.

AJ Styles, similar to Brock Lesnar, is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the best wrestlers in history. He has done it all in the business over the past two decades or so, has competed in several top promotions, and has held the prestigious WWE title on two occasions.

Styles was once a mainstay in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) while Lesnar was doing well in the UFC. No fan in their wildest dreams would have imagined at the time that these two greats would square off in a WWE ring one day.

Lesnar returned to WWE immediately after WrestleMania 28 in 2012, targeting former rival John Cena in the process. Styles made his massive debut in WWE at the Royal Rumble 2016 event, thus kicking off a legendary run. Their Survivor Series bout was an instant classic that fans still talk about all these years later.

What was your reaction to watching Lesnar and Styles tear the house down at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

