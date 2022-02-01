×
Brock Lesnar announced for Elimination Chamber

&quot;The Beast Incarnate&quot; will enter the Elimination Chamber match
"The Beast Incarnate" will enter the Elimination Chamber match
Liam Power
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Feb 01, 2022 08:16 AM IST
News

Brock Lesnar will compete for the WWE Championship in the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

In the opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW, WWE Official Adam Pearce announced that Bobby Lashley would be defending his newly-won WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber. This prompted an interruption from The Almighty and his manager MVP, who protested the announcement.

The segment was then interrupted by Lesnar, who was dressed to compete. "The Beast Incarnate" then challenged Bobby Lashley for the title on the spot, but The Almighty declined per the advice of MVP.

Don't ask if @BrockLesnar is ready for the Elimination Chamber.Ask if the Elimination Chamber is ready for @BrockLesnar. #WWEChamber https://t.co/uAyI1y4NJc

However, as Lashley and MVP made their way backstage, Adam Pearce announced that Lesnar would be one of the five men competing for the championship in the Chamber match.

Brock Lesnar has never competed in the Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar has had a long and successful career, enjoying multiple title runs and records. He has amassed nine world title reigns during his WWE tenure, six with the WWE Championship and three with the Universal Championship.

He has also won the Royal Rumble match, King of the Ring tournament, Money in the Bank ladder match. However, he has never competed in the Elimination Chamber till now.

IT IS OFFICIAL.@BrockLesnar will be in the #WWETitle Match at #WWEChamber! https://t.co/Xn6AcsH5TN

With a huge score to settle with "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns and his special counsel Paul Heyman, the Elimination Chamber could host another Lesnar masterclass of destruction.

What do you think of Brock's inclusion in the Elimination Chamber? Will we see a title vs. title match at Wrestlemania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
