Brock Lesnar will be embarrassed at a WWE event very soon, according to 38-year-old star's wife

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes are set to face each other once again at WWE SummerSlam. The latter's wife Brandi Rhodes believes that her husband will embarrass The Beast Incarnate at the event.

On Monday Night RAW this week, The American Nightmare cut a promo in the ring stating that he is going to embarrass the former Universal Champion at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This will be the third time that the two titans will collide in a WWE ring, and it'll most likely be the final match of their feud.

After the segment, Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes took to Twitter to share that Brock Lesnar will be embarrassed in front of their family in Detroit. She also encouraged fans to meet her at WrestleCon on Saturday.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes ⛸️🤩 Cody bout to embarrass Brock Lesnar in front MY family in the D!!! (By the way fam, come meet me at @wrestlecon Saturday!) All proceeds go to The Dusty Rhodes Foundation, to benefit underprivileged youth sports⛸️🤩 pic.twitter.com/9adwW3vja9

Cody Rhodes has beaten Brock Lesnar in a match before, as he pinned him at Backlash in Puerto Rico to emerge victorious. It hasn't been announced yet whether their match at SummerSlam will have a stipulation.

If Cody beats The Beast Incarnate, he could then focus on finishing the story by going after Roman Reigns or he could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Which stipulation do you think WWE should add to the match? Sound off in the comments below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here