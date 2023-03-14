Brock Lesnar and Omos finally came face-to-face this week on WWE RAW, and it was clear that the seven-foot giant had a size advantage.

When Lesnar went to deliver his patented German Suplex to Omos, he was able to fight out with an elbow and looked to throw The Beast out of the ring, but this was when Lesnar and Omos botched the ring exit.

Lesnar himself was visibly annoyed about the error, and the WWE Universe has since taken to Twitter to react to the botch and note that this was just the face-off, so what kind of preview could this be leading into the match?

Patrick Burns @returningwTrump @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio The botched move over the top just turned this into Brock squashing Omos @bullyray5150 @BustedOpenRadio The botched move over the top just turned this into Brock squashing Omos

Fans also believe Lesnar will look to deliver some receipt to Omos for that botch when the two men collide at WrestleMania next month.

Doctor Disney @Doctor_Disney @WWE @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos How much yall wanna bet that Brock potatoes the hell out of Omos at WrestleMania for the botch slamming of his head/neck into the ropes? @WWE @BrockLesnar @TheGiantOmos How much yall wanna bet that Brock potatoes the hell out of Omos at WrestleMania for the botch slamming of his head/neck into the ropes?

Master Locx @locxsmiff #WWERaw this segment is gonna tell me if brock/omos at wm is a match that will work or will it be a big botch. @WWE this segment is gonna tell me if brock/omos at wm is a match that will work or will it be a big botch. @WWE #WWERaw

It appears that the WWE Universe has decided that Omos was the man at fault for the error, which could be why The Beast looked so annoyed following the spot.

KP Rolling Dollar$ @KpFawehinmi And that Omos match vs Brock. I am not watching. How can even the first face up have a botch And that Omos match vs Brock. I am not watching. How can even the first face up have a botch 😭

“Hanging” Chad The Pundit @ChadPundit @ThisIsNasty Slap? Alfred he couldn’t even properly get Brock over the top rope. Basic stuff and he botches. I don’t know if he’s ready. Maybe if he got more than 1 match on TV in 3 months. Your bias is laughable. @ThisIsNasty Slap? Alfred he couldn’t even properly get Brock over the top rope. Basic stuff and he botches. I don’t know if he’s ready. Maybe if he got more than 1 match on TV in 3 months. Your bias is laughable.

Is this botch a preview of things to come in the match between Omos and Brock Lesnar, or could the two men turn things around? Only time will tell.

Share your thoughts about the botch on WWE RAW in the comments section below.

