"Brock is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all time" - Kenny Omega makes a big statement on a future dream match

Kenny Omega is presently one of the most established wrestlers in the world as the AEW World Champion is at the forefront of a massive inter-promotional deal with IMPACT Wrestling.

The Cleaner is at the top of his game, and there are many dream matches that the fans wish to see him in as we settle into a new era of the wrestling business. One fan brought up the possibility of seeing Kenny Omega go toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar. Omega was also asked about his opinions on the Beast Incarnate.

Okay before I G2S, I wanna ask... what's your opinion on Brock Lesnar and a future dream match? — 𝐀𝐁𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐇𝐄𝐊 (@AbhishekPW) February 22, 2021

According to Kenny Omega, Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all time. The AEW Star added that he would surely need some help if he intends to face Brock Lesnar. Here's Kenny Omega's response:

"Brock is one of the greatest athletes and performers of all time. I'd need more friends if I were to face him."

Is Brock Lesnar vs. Kenny Omega a realistic possibility?

Brock Lesnar and Kenny Omega are both former IWGP Heavyweight Champions, and from a stylistic standpoint, a match between the two has all the makings of being an all-time classic.

However, Lesnar vs. Omega is also, unfortunately, one of those matches that might never happen due to promotional barriers.

Brock Lesnar is a free agent right now as his WWE contract expired after WrestleMania 36. However, the former WWE Champion is expected to re-sign with Vince McMahon's company when the time is right, and the promotion finds a storyline to get him back.

The 3-time Universal Champion is known to be a smart businessman, and you can never rule out Lesnar being enticed by a lucrative AEW deal. However, it's also a known fact that Vince McMahon's offer, at the end of the day, could be too good for Brock Lesnar to refuse.

It's interesting to note that Brock Lesnar's greatest matches have been against high-flyers, and facing Kenny Omega in any ring is guaranteed to be a blockbuster event.

Kenny Omega was very close to joining the WWE after his NJPW contract expired a couple of years ago. Dave Meltzer had reported back then that WWE had offered Omega a fantastic deal. "The Best Bout Machine" ended up joining AEW, and the hopes of seeing him in matches against Brock Lesnar and many other top WWE Superstars were squashed.

Could we still see it happen down the road?