Brodie Lee discusses the growth of The Dark Order 

AEW wrestler Mr. Brodie Lee has recently discussed his view and opinions on the faction in All Elite Wrestling known as The Dark Order.

After months of Evil Uno and Stu Grayson had referring to themselves as followers of the mysterious "Exalted One" in The Dark Order on several occasions prior to Brodie Lee's debut with AEW, Mr. Brodie Lee was revealed as the leader of The Dark Oder faction in March of 2020, making his debut on AEW Dynamite.

Since then, Brodie Lee has been slowly recruiting new wrestlers to join The Dark Order, such as Colt Cabana, Anna Jay, Alex Reynolds and John Sliver. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Brodie Lee shared his thoughts on the current state of affairs with his AEW faction:

“I’m happy where it’s going, but I’m not happy with where it is or where it started, we lost the feel of what Dark Order should be. Now that everyone is finally back, we are finally starting to learn, internally, about our potential. We can work with everybody—the Lucha Bros., the Best Friends, The Elite, anybody—and we’re going to show that.”

Brodie Lee discusses AEW Dynamite moving to Saturday

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite will not broadcast in its usual timeslot on Wednesday nights on TNT. Due to TNT broadcasting the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night, AEW Dynamite will air instead tonight (Saturday) at 6pm ET on TNT.

However, due to the live nature of the NBA playoffs and overtime possibility, there could be a scenario in which the episode of AEW Dynamite is delayed further, depending on when the NBA playoff game finishes. Furthermore, AEW Dynamite will have some overlap with WWE NXT's TakeOver: XXX event that will also be airing on the WWE Network.

While some would be concerned about less viewers tuning into AEW Dynamite due to the schedule change and stiff competition, Mr. Brodie Lee has insisted that he relishes the challenge and the change in schedule only excites him:

“It’s pretty frickin’ cool that the pressure is on to keep people in their seats on a Saturday night in August after the NBA, we need this to be a huge show for us, and I’m a big part of it. That’s why I came here, for pressure-filled situations like this."

“This is going to be a very special moment that holds a lot of gravity to my career. It’s a perfect setting, the pressure is on me to deliver, and this Saturday is going to be a great f------ time to watch pro wrestling.”

Mr. Brodie Lee challenges Cody for the AEW TNT Championship tonight on AEW Dynamite.

The day we've all been waiting for 🙌 Now the question is, will @CodyRhodes be dethroned? pic.twitter.com/zrYfurchXa — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 22, 2020

Do you think Brodie Lee will be able to defeat Cody and capture the AEW TNT Championship tonight on the special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite?