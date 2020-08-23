Brodie Lee doubted himself after Jon Moxley loss

AEW wrestler Mr. Brodie Lee has been on a roll ever since debuting with All Elite Wrestling in March. Revealed as "The Exalted One" of The Dark Order, Mr. Brodie Lee has made a significant impact during his appearances on AEW Dynamite.

Brodie Lee's impact was so large that he became the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship, challenging Jon Moxley for the title at AEW Double or Nothing in May 2020.

Unfortunately for Mr. Brodie Lee, Jon Moxley would defeat the former Luke Harper to retain the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Brodie Lee admits that the loss to Jon Moxley for the World Championship at AEW Double or Nothing caused him to doubt himself:

“I doubted myself after that Moxley match, I was in my head after that. Coming off a loss in a world title program is a reality I’ve never had to deal with before."

Brodie Lee's self-doubt removed by FTR?

After admitting his self doubt after the loss to Jon Moxley at AEW Double or Nothing, Mr. Brodie Lee was quick to praise Dax Harwood for helping Lee through his self-doubt. Brodie Lee explained that the FTR member spoke to The Exalted One after the loss, giving him an all-important pep talk:

“To his credit, Dax Harwood of FTR said something special to me backstage. ‘We don’t need a self-doubting Brodie, we need an ass-kicking, cocky-ass Brodie.’ He’s right, and that’s what you are going to get. I’ll apologize to Cody after the fact.”

“This is the spot I want to be in, it’s why I bet on myself, I don’t want to go back and sit in catering, I want to kick someone’s ass. That’s where Cody comes in. I’m going to make my own mark. A match with him is a very important to show that I belong in AEW."

“Moxley knew me so well, and he was prepared for a different level of violence. I’m not sure Cody is ready for what I bring. You’re going to see that this Saturday.”

Mr. Brodie Lee will challenge Cody for the AEW TNT Championship tonight on special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite. Dynamite is usually broadcast on Wednesday nights on TNT. However, due to the NBA Playoffs, AEW Dynamite's schedule and broadcast day has been altered over the next few weeks.

