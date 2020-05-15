Brodie Lee finally reveals if his character in AEW is based on Vince McMahon

Brodie Lee and Vince McMahon

Several former WWE Superstars have made the switch to AEW, one of them being Brodie Lee, formerly known as Harper in WWE. His new gimmick in AEW is as The Exalted One, who is the leader of the Dark Order faction. Many have found it to be similar to what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is like in real life.

Lee spoke about this and many other things in his recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio show. He said that he has no reason to hate WWE or Vince McMahon and his character is actually based on mafia movies.

"Look, you take it however you want. I happen to be a fan of mafia movies, so that’s the way the character was portrayed for me. Like I said, I believe that the leadership style, the results speak for themselves. So, you people can take it any way you want. And trust me, I hear you. I hear everybody. But nothing was intentional. I have no reason to hate WWE. No reason to hate Vince McMahon, nothing like that. But you take it how you want.” (H/T: Cageside Seats)

Brodie Lee and Vince McMahon similarities

Brodie Lee's mannerisms are apparently similar to how Vince McMahon is backstage, which has been portrayed on AEW television, especially the WWE Chairman's disdain for those that sneeze around him.

Another interesting mannerism of Vince McMahon's that Brodie Lee used on AEW was about how McMahon doesn't like people eating before he is done.

AEW executive vice president Cody Rhodes, spoke about the similarities between the mannerisms of Brodie Lee and Vince McMahon earlier this year, and said that there are unique parallels between the two, but it was not an outright spoof of the WWE Chairman.

Lee joined AEW in March this year, after being released by WWE in December 2019.