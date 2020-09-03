Brodie Lee makes a big statement about Brock Lesnar possibly joining AEW

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent as his WWE contract expired at WrestleMania 36 and the rumors of the Beast Incarnate have come back to the fore.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily, AEW's TNT Champion Brodie Lee addressed the speculation of AEW potentially signing Brock Lesnar.

Lee admitted that Brock Lesnar is a huge name that just can't be ignored. Every free agent needs attention according to Lee, and Lesnar is inarguably one of the biggest names that could be on the free agency list.

It's a smart decision to entertain the idea of signing Brock Lesnar from a business side of things, but Lee stated that Lesnar might not be the best fit for AEW.

The Exalted One of the Dark Order put out a reminder that he has been in the ring before with Lesnar and he is least afraid of stepping inside the squared circle with Lesnar again if the opportunity comes up. Lee would welcome Lesnar to AEW and be willing to put the TNT title on the line.

"I mean you have to look at every free agent especially one of the magnitude of Brock Lesnar. From a business side of things, you have to look at that. From a professor wrestler side of things, I'm not sure that he's the best fit for AEW, but again, I'm not management. I've been in the ring twice with him. So I'm clearly not afraid of him. So if he was to be here, I mean I have a championship so if he wants to start somewhere, I'll welcome him."

Brodie Lee feels AEW has enough 'monsters' like Brock Lesnar

Brodie Lee also explained that AEW has enough monsters and adding Brock Lesnar to the mix would only increase the competition.

Lee concluded by reiterating that he is not afraid of Brock Lesnar.

"I think we got enough monsters here to be to be fair, and like I said, if he wants to be the monster in town, then he's going to have to come through a few of us. That's the thing man; I don't give a s–t. If you're going to tease coming to the company, then you have to expect this, and like I said, I'm not afraid of anybody, and this is what I do for a living, so let's do it."

Brock Lesnar is expected to re-sign with WWE, but anything is possible in professional wrestling, and a move to AEW can never be ruled out.