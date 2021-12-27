WWE Superstars remember Brodie Lee on the one year anniversary of his passing

A year ago on this date, Brodie Lee passed away at the age of 41 after a long battle with an illness in his lungs.

The wrestling world lost a gem in the form of Jon Huber. Those who knew him in the industry continue to miss him dearly, with his WWE colleagues remembering and honoring him to this day in the best light.

It was evident that Brodie Lee was a highly influential personality to his friends and colleagues in WWE. On the one-year anniversary of Brodie's passing, WWE superstars took time out to commemorate the loving father and husband.

New Day member Xavier Woods took to his Twitter to remind everyone to take time out to remember his close friend Brodie Lee.

An incredibly heartfelt note was also shared by current WWE champion Big E that described how big of an impact Brodie Lee had on his life and the friendship they shared.

A long-running WWE veteran of the women's division, Natalya shared an adorable picture of Brodie showing love for a kid, also writing "Love is forever." The beautiful picture only goes to show how incredible of a human being he was.

WWE also paid tribute to their former superstar in a post on Twitter remembering his legacy in the company. The tweet was even liked by AEW's official Twitter account in a small act that unites the wrestling community together.

The wrestling world will never forget the man Jon Huber was and we wish his family well at this time.

Brodie Lee requested his release from WWE in 2019

Brodie Lee was an incredible performer and always put on a great show as Luke Harper in WWE. But in 2019, after feeling he had hit the ceiling with the world's biggest wrestling promotion, he requested his release from the company.

After departing WWE, Brodie would resurface in AEW in March 2020 and revealed himself to be the leader of the Dark Order known as 'The Exalted One'. He enjoyed a very exciting run with the company and even won the TNT championship as well.

It's clear how much of a mark he left while working for both companies seeing how much his colleagues admire his work and the person he was.

Brodie Lee or Luke Harper may have been fascinating characters. But the man, Jon Huber, was a deeply caring family man who is missed by many.

