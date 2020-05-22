Kenny Omega

It's been just over two months since Brodie Lee made his All Elite Wrestling debut but this Sunday, 'The Exalted One' will be challenging a familiar foe in Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing.

In the lead-up to what will be Lee's biggest match in AEW so far, the leader of The Dark Order sat down for an interview with SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio and during the conversation, Lee revealed his AEW wishlist, which also includes reigning AEW Tag Team Champion, Kenny Omega.

Brodie Lee reveals his AEW wishlist, wanting to face Kenny Omega

Brodie Lee will be stepping into the ring with Jon Moxley this weekend at AEW Double or Nothing, as the former WWE Intercontinental Champion will get his first crack at the AEW World Championship.

However, 'The Exalted One' also has his sights set on a bigger list of opponents moving forward, including the likes of Kenny Omega, Cody Rhodes, and Darby Allin. (H/T: SEScoops)

“The list is so long. A guy like Kenny Omega, probably? Darby Allin, Jungle Boy, Cody Rhodes…the list is so wide so it’s hard to choose.even the Proud and Powerful, [Chris] Jericho all those guys in the Inner Circle. I don’t want to come off like ‘oh you know everybody’ but like literally almost everybody on the roster is a fun matchup to me, it’s all fresh, it’s all new.”

Lee did add to the fact that a Superstar like Kenny Omega is probably at the top of his wishlist and facing the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion is certainly a big-time matchup in the former's mind.

“A guy like Kenny Omega is probably at the top of the list, to have that crazy big time matchup.”

What's next for Brodie Lee?

Brodie Lee will be challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship on the 23rd of May, 2020.