Brodie Lee reveals what he "wasn't allowed to be" in WWE

Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper in WWE, has had a good run in AEW since joining the company earlier this year. Following his release from WWE in December 2019, Lee debuted in AEW in March 2020.

Brodie Lee has had quite a few opportunities since joining AEW, firstly as the leader of The Dark Order faction, and the faction has grown quite a bit, too. Brodie Lee has also held a title in AEW, winning the AEW TNT Championship, before losing it to Cody.

Lee has criticised WWE and the way they booked him during his stint, and there were some comparisons of his character on AEW television with that of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as well.

Now, Brodie Lee has revealed what WWE did not allow him to do when he was a part of the company for seven years.

Brodie Lee reveals what WWE didn't allow him to be

On the recent AEW Unrestricted podcast, Lee talked about his excitement in joining AEW after leaving WWE, and revealed that he had been following the company and their show even when he was in WWE.

He said that it was not known to most of the WWE audience that he is from Rochester, New York, as WWE did not bill him from there:

"In WWE, I was never announced from Rochester. I wasn't allowed to be, so I don't think people associated it with me. But I think there was a scuttlebutt in Rochester and people were ready for it, and of course, [it was] serendipitous to a point. And I thought it was going to be probably the highlight of my career and was too good to be true, and of course, it was." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Lee revealed that he was actually supposed to make his AEW debut in his hometown of Rochester. The show was rescheduled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, back in March 2020.

It's quite clear that Brodie Lee has a lot of freedom in AEW, especially with the way he has created and shaped his character, taking inspiration from various gangster movies, and some may say, even Vince McMahon.