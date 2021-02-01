Brodie Lee's wife reacts to The New Day's tribute at Royal Rumble

Amanda Huber recently posted an Instagram story reacting to The New Day's tribute to Brodie Lee at the 2021 Royal Rumble event.

During the Royal Rumble event, The New Day reunited in a backstage area, with all three members showing off their special gear that they wore to pay tribute to the late, great Brodie Lee. Lee's wife Amanda Huber took to Instagram soon after and put up a story reacting to the wholesome moment.

Here's what Amanda Huber had to say about The New Day's tribute to Brodie Lee at the Royal Rumble:

My favorite people. Words can't express the love I have for these incredible men I'm lucky to call my friends. Just, wow. I had no idea they were going to do this gear and I'm in tears.

Check out the screengrab of the story below. You can also head over to Amanda Huber's Instagram handle to check out the story.

Amanda Huber reacting to The New Day's tribute to Brodie Lee at the Royal Rumble PPV

The New Day was incredibly close to Brodie Lee

Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods were all very close to Brodie Lee. The trio had several battles with The Wyatt Family and traveled with Lee for years on end during the latter's WWE run. When Brodie Lee passed away last year, several WWE Superstars paid heartfelt tributes to him, and it was clear as day how much he meant to Big E, judging by his heartfelt posts about Brodie.

Here's Big E opening up on Brodie Lee's tragic passing:

I cried with so many grown men as we told each other “I love you” the last two days. This industry can be dark and callous but it can also be beautiful & resilient. I hope losing Brodie gives us something great & meaningful.

We miss you, Jon ❤️



The New Day pay tribute to Jon Huber/Luke Harper 🙏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AKFS5HDoK6 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 1, 2021

Tonight, when millions of fans were watching the Royal Rumble, The New Day made it a point to wear that special Brodie Lee gear and let the wrestling world know that he is dearly missed.