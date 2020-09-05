The AEW TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee was recently interviewed by WrestlingINC. During the interview, Brodie Lee spoke about his former tag-team partner Erick Rowan and said that he could see Rowan becoming a star in Japan:

I'm great friends with Erick Rowan. I know he just had a pretty, pretty sweet acting gig coming off the release. I haven't discussed what his professional wrestling plans are. I think he's a man who's tailor-made for Japan. He's a terrifying, scary monster. It's all legit. I would never want to be caught in an alley with that man.

As for seeing Erick Rowan in AEW, Brodie Lee said that while he wants it and couldn't say no to it, he would like some separation for a few years before a reunion:

As for AEW, again, that's above my pay rate, my pay grade, but if they came to me and said, 'do you want Erick Rowan here,' I could never say no. I love him. He's a brother. We do good business together. I think we're both OK with a little bit of separation, maybe for five-20 years, but again, I think there will always be a time where me and Rowan get back together and tear it up.

Brodie Lee on his responsibility in guiding The Dark Order

Brodie Lee moved on to talk about his role as leader of The Dark Order. He said that when he signed with AEW, he needed to move up the card himself as well as take over as the leader of The Dark Order. He added that they now had more eyes on them now that he was the TNT Champion.

Brodie Lee then spoke about his responsibility in leading the rest of The Dark Order who had less experience on national television than him:

I do feel a huge kinship with these guys just because I know what [Evil] Uno and Stu [Grayson] have struggled through for 15-20 years. I've seen it for 5 (Alan Angels), 10 (Preston Vance), Anna [Jay], [John] Silver, [and Alex] Reynolds, for all these guys, this is their first shot at giant, broadcast professional wrestling on a cable TV show weekly. This is their first shot, maybe their only shot. So yes, I feel a huge responsibility for putting them in a good position to perform and putting them in the best position to show what they can do.

Mr. Brodie Lee, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana of The Dark Order will face Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Scorpio Sky, and Matt Cardona at All Out later tonight.