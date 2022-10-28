"Broken that f***ing arm"- Ex-WWE personality blasts Bloodline member for injuring former United States Champion on SmackDown

Veteran wrestling manager Jim Cornette has shared his take on Sheamus' match with Bloodline's Solo Sikoa on SmackDown, heavily criticizing the in-ring action.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the former United States Champion faced Sikoa, who was accompanied by Sami Zayn, and The Usos. The Bloodline's Enforcer picked up the win thanks to numerous assists from his stablemates.

Speaking on Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE personality criticized Solo Sikoa's execution of the Samoan Drop.

"Solo gets Sheamus up over his shoulder in a Fireman's Carry and he's standing on the second rope and he's gonna fall back and do the Samoan drop backwards off the turnbuckles. Now you'll understand Sheamus when he's on his shoulders and the guy's standing up straight that's fine, but when Solo starts falling backwards Sheamus is going down sideways not flat on his back (...) and his left arm is dangling and he reached out and he landed on his left arm/ elbow," said Cornette.

Cornette suggested that the move looked highly risky:

"And he sold it and it probably didn't feel good and he went along because they were talking about the announcers sold it as his bad shoulder but it was clearly the elbow. But he could have broken that f**king arm. If you trap when you're going back if you trap the left arm with your left hand then you can keep the guy turning in the proper way to go down flat of his back because it's f**king physics." (2:37- 3:46)

Check out the Jim Cornette Experience video below:

Bloodline member Solo Sikoa has praised Logan Paul

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa recently praised Logan Paul's impressive resume ahead of the latter's match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Speaking to Mirror Sport, Solo mentioned that The Maverick is a great athlete. The former North American Champion added that he's glad to see outsiders like Paul and Bad Bunny make their way into the business.

"Logan Paul is a hell of an athlete. He's a great boxer. I think he's always been a fan of wrestling and wanted to try to get into it. And once he found out what we actually do, he took it even more seriously. I'm happy to see everybody that comes from the outside world that takes our spot seriously, like Paul or Bad Bunny, because everybody wants to say it's scripted. But that ring ain't scripted, that ring hurts," noted Sikoa.

Logan Paul will face The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on November 5 in Saudi Arabia.

